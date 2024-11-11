Adeka Announces Financial Forecast and Dividend Increase

Adeka (JP:4401) has released an update.

Adeka Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, highlighting an increase in operating profit driven by high-value product sales in the Chemicals sector. Additionally, Adeka announced a dividend increase, with the interim dividend raised to ¥48 per share and the year-end dividend forecast set at ¥49 per share, reflecting their strategy to enhance corporate value and shareholder returns.

