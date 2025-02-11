Adeia Inc. Secures Multi-Year Licensing Renewal with Fetch TV to Enhance Digital Entertainment Offerings in Australia

Adeia Inc. licenses its media IP to Fetch TV, enhancing digital entertainment access in Australia.

Adeia Inc. announced the renewal of a multi-year agreement with Fetch TV, an Australian digital entertainment platform, to license its media intellectual property portfolio. This renewal highlights Adeia's significant role in the growing demand for digital entertainment services in Australia, as Fetch TV integrates advanced technologies to enhance viewer access to high-quality content. Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer, emphasized the partnership's importance in demonstrating the value of Adeia's innovations within the competitive home entertainment market. This agreement follows several other key licensing deals that reaffirm Adeia's leadership in digital entertainment technology, showcasing its commitment to improving user experiences across smart TVs and streaming platforms. Adeia continues to invest in research and development, providing solutions that shape the future of the media and entertainment landscape.

Potential Positives

Fetch TV has renewed a multi-year agreement to license Adeia's media intellectual property portfolio, underscoring the value and relevance of Adeia's offerings in the digital entertainment market.

The renewal signifies growing consumer demand for digital entertainment services in Australia, highlighting Adeia's role in supporting this trend.

This agreement follows a series of significant licensing deals, reinforcing Adeia's status as a foundational technology leader in the digital entertainment ecosystem.

Adeia's long-term commitment to R&D and innovation positions the company favorably in the competitive media and entertainment landscape.

Potential Negatives

Renewal of agreement with Fetch TV may indicate reliance on a few key partners, which could expose Adeia to risks if these partnerships weaken or end in the future.

The press release lacks specific details about the terms of the renewal or any financial implications, leaving uncertainty about whether the deal is favorable for Adeia.

Despite promoting recent agreements, the release does not provide any information on whether these deals have resulted in increased revenue or market share, raising questions about the effectiveness of their licensing strategy.

FAQ

What is the recent agreement between Adeia and Fetch TV?

Adeia has renewed a multi-year agreement to license its media intellectual property portfolio to Fetch TV, an Australian digital entertainment platform.

How does this renewal impact the Australian entertainment market?

This renewal confirms the value of Adeia's intellectual property in Australia's home entertainment market as consumer demand for digital services grows.

What role does Adeia play in digital entertainment technology?

Adeia is a foundational technology leader whose innovations power smart TVs and streaming platforms, enhancing entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide.

Why is Adeia's intellectual property important?

Adeia's intellectual property supports advanced technologies that improve how users interact with digital entertainment, enabling tailored solutions for global audiences.

Where can I find more information about Adeia?

More information about Adeia and its innovations can be found on their official website at www.adeia.com.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Fetch TV, an Australian digital entertainment platform, has renewed a multi-year agreement to license Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.





"As consumer demand for digital entertainment services in Australia continues to grow, platforms like Fetch TV are integrating the latest innovations to ensure viewers have seamless access to a vast selection of high-quality entertainment experiences. This renewal with Fetch TV further confirms the value and relevance of Adeia's intellectual property in Australia's vibrant home entertainment market," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media.





"Fetch TV has been delivering exceptional solutions, providing Australian audiences with rich content and experiences over an entertainment platform that makes it intuitive for subscribers to enjoy the programs they desire," Dr. Kokes added.





The renewal with Fetch TV follows a



series of significant licensing agreements



that underscore Adeia's position as the foundational technology leader in the digital entertainment ecosystem. These recent agreements demonstrate the essential role Adeia's innovations play in powering today's smart TVs and streaming platforms. These deals with market leaders across the streaming and consumer electronics landscape reinforce Adeia's commitment to advancing the future of video technology while highlighting the company's crucial role in enabling seamless, high-quality entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide.





Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. The company's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.





About Adeia





Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit



www.adeia.com



.





