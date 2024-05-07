Adeia (ADEA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.54, changing hands as high as $11.18 per share. Adeia Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADEA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.18 per share, with $13.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.13.

