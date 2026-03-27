Adeia (ADEA) Price Target Increased by 45.05% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Adeia (NasdaqGS:ADEA) has been revised to $33.66 / share. This is an increase of 45.05% from the prior estimate of $23.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.18% from the latest reported closing price of $24.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adeia. This is an decrease of 261 owner(s) or 48.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEA is 0.09%, an increase of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.23% to 105,631K shares. The put/call ratio of ADEA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 14,993K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,423K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 80.73% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,284K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,143K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%.

Systematic Financial Management holds 2,891K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares , representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,799K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 0.03% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.