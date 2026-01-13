Is Adecoagro (AGRO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Adecoagro (AGRO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.86. Over the past year, AGRO's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.40 and as low as 5.76, with a median of 9.05.

We also note that AGRO holds a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AGRO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.64. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRO's PEG has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 1.00, with a median of 1.21.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AGRO's P/B ratio of 0.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.98. AGRO's P/B has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.71, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Adecoagro's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AGRO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

