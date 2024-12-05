News & Insights

Stocks
AHEXY

Adecco reinstated with an Underweight at JPMorgan

December 05, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Sylvia Barker reinstated coverage of Adecco (AHEXY) with an Underweight rating and CHF 21.20 price target The firm says some late-cycle growth beneficiaries in the European business services group will see growth moderate into 2025. At the same time, it is not yet prepared to take a more constructive view on the early-cycle names, as it is seeing some stabilization in parts of the staffing market in the U.S., but is mindful of further deceleration in Europe.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AHEXY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHEXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.