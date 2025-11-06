Markets

Adecco Group Q3 Net Income Declines

November 06, 2025 — 01:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (ADEN.SW) reported that its third quarter net income to shareholders declined to 89 million euros from 99 million euros, prior year. Basic EPS ws 0.53 euros compared to 0.59 euros. EBITA excluding one-offs increased to 195 million euros from 186 million euros. EBITA excluding one-offs was up 8 percent on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS was 0.67 euros compared to 0.68 euros.

Third quarter revenues were 5.78 billion euros, up 3.4 percent on an organic, trading days adjusted basis, or up 3 percent organic constant currency, up 1 percent reported.

The Group said it is on track to deliver full year EBITA margin commitment. The Group expects revenue growth in fourth quarter to be in line with third quarter revenue growth.

