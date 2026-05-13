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Adecco Group Q1 Net Income Rises

May 13, 2026 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Adecco Group (ADEN.SW) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased to 69 million euros from 60 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.36 euros. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to 84 million euros from 80 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.50 euros compared to 0.48 euros.

First quarter revenues were 5.66 billion euros compared to 5.57 billion euros, previous year. Revenues were 5.3 percent higher on an organic, trading days adjusted basis.

At last close, shares of Adecco Group were trading at 18.30 Swiss francs, down 1.51%.

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