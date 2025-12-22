ADEA Rises 30% On Revised Guidance After Disney Licensing Agreement

(RTTNews) - Adeia Inc. (ADEA) shares gained 30.15%, closing at $16.62, up $3.85, after the company said it raised its full-year 2025 financial outlook, driven largely by the execution of a long-term media intellectual property licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company and stronger deal momentum.

The stock opened near $13.80, reached an intraday high of $16.98, and touched a low of $13.75, compared with a previous close of $12.77. ADEA trades on the NasdaqGS.

Adeia raised its 2025 revenue guidance to approximately $425 million-$435 million, up from prior forecasts of $360 million to $380 million. The company also boosted its expected net income range to about $96.4 million to $113.9 million and adjusted EBITDA to roughly $257.1 million-$265.1 million, reflecting stronger performance and the impact of the Disney deal.

Trading volume was signaling strong investor interest following the outlook update and strategic announcement. ADEA's 52-week range is roughly $10.59 to $18.25, with the stock moving higher on the revised guidance and licensing news.

