ADEA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.67, changing hands as high as $9.84 per share. Adeia Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADEA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.12 per share, with $12.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77.

