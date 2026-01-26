ADDYY vs. NKE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Shoes and Retail Apparel stocks are likely familiar with Adidas AG (ADDYY) and Nike (NKE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Adidas AG is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nike has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that ADDYY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ADDYY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.94, while NKE has a forward P/E of 42.17. We also note that ADDYY has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38.

Another notable valuation metric for ADDYY is its P/B ratio of 4.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NKE has a P/B of 6.84.

Based on these metrics and many more, ADDYY holds a Value grade of B, while NKE has a Value grade of D.

ADDYY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NKE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ADDYY is the superior option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.