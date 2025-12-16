Addtech AB Restates Business Area Reporting Following Organizational Changes

(RTTNews) - Addtech AB (ADDT_B.ST) on Tuesday announced adjustments to its business area reporting following a new organizational structure that took effect on October 1, 2025.

The Group is now divided into six business areas, which is a move designed to strengthen our company clusters and tap into growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions.

To keep things comparable, Addtech has revised its figures for all quarters.

The first interim report reflecting this new structure is set to be released on February 5, 2026.

ADDT_B.ST closed Tuesday's trading at SEK 332.20, down SEK 3.80 or 1.13 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

