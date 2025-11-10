Additional Support Likely For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after halting the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,020-point plateau The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism that the end of the U.S. government shutdown in near. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead. The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies. For the day, the index gained 21.04 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 4,018.60 after trading between 3,990.84 and 4,018.70. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 10.15 points or 0.40 percent to end at 2,529.44. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.87 percent, while Bank of China rose 0.35 percent, Agricultural Bank of China rallied 2.12 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.49 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.82 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.95 percent, Jiangxi Copper improved 0.95 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) soared 3.26 percent, Yankuang Energy vaulted 1.88 percent, PetroChina strengthened 1.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.27 percent, Huaneng Power perked 0.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.94 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.33 percent, Poly Developments increased 1.25 percent and China Vanke climbed 1.29 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely spent most of the sessions firmly in positive territory.

The Dow jumped 381.53 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 47,368.63, while the NASDAQ surged 522.64 points or 2.27 percent to close at 23,527.17 and the S&P 500 rallied 103.63 points or 1.54 percent to end at 6,832.43.

The strength on Wall Street came after the Senate voted to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, which recently became the longest in U.S. history. The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill, which would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs.

Several Democratic Senators broke with party leaders in favor of moving forward with the legislation, as it does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

The end of the shutdown would also lead to the resumption of the release of key U.S. economic data that has recently been withheld.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on the prospects of the U.S. government shutdown coming to a close. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.31 or 0.52 percent at $60.06 per barrel.

