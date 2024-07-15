Addex Therapeutics Presents Positive Results From GABAB PAM Cough Program

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) announced that it will present positive results from its novel gamma-aminobutyric acid sub-type B receptor (GABAB) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) chronic cough program at the Thirteenth London International Cough Symposium on July 19.

In guinea pig models of chronic cough, the candidate GABAB positive allosteric modulator (PAM) significantly and dose-dependently reduced cough frequency induced by citric acid (minimal efficacious dose 1 mg/kg), increased cough latency, and demonstrated no signs of tolerance following sub-chronic treatment.

Compared to the GABAB agonist baclofen, the selective GABAB PAM exhibited a wider safety margin by maintaining a separation between its minimal efficacious dose and the dose associated with side effects. Baclofen has antitussive properties but is limited in clinical use due to its short half-life and central nervous system side effects, such as sedation.

