Add Up The Parts: PID Could Be Worth $23

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PID), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $22.88 per unit.

With PID trading at a recent price near $20.65 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PID's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV (Symbol: KOF), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (Symbol: QSR). Although KOF has traded at a recent price of $88.66/share, the average analyst target is 20.84% higher at $107.14/share. Similarly, WCN has 18.06% upside from the recent share price of $183.62 if the average analyst target price of $216.78/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting QSR to reach a target price of $76.78/share, which is 14.60% above the recent price of $67.00. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KOF, WCN, and QSR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF PID $20.65 $22.88 10.81% Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV KOF $88.66 $107.14 20.84% Waste Connections Inc WCN $183.62 $216.78 18.06% Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR $67.00 $76.78 14.60%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

