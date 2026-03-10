Markets
ADC Therapeutics Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

March 10, 2026 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) reported a net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, of $6.4 million, or a net loss of $0.04 per share, as compared to net loss of $30.7 million, or a net loss of $0.29 per share, prior year. Adjusted net loss was $13.5 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.09 per share as compared to an adjusted net loss of $26.5 million, or $0.25 share, a year ago.

Net product revenues were $22.3 million for the fourth quarter as compared to $16.4 million for the same period in 2024.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, ADC shares are up 7.58 percent to $4.54.

Stocks mentioned

