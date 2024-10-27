Adavale Resources Expands Uranium Exploration in South Australia

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has significantly expanded its uranium exploration footprint in South Australia, now covering approximately 6,000 square kilometers. The expansion includes key prospects in the Northern Flinders Ranges and Eyre Peninsula, with drilling preparations underway. These strategic moves aim to capitalize on the strong uranium market outlook, enhancing shareholder value.

