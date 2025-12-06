ADATA Technology Co. (TPEX:3260) Price Target Increased by 93.80% to 255.00

The average one-year price target for ADATA Technology Co. (TPEX:3260) has been revised to NT$255.00 / share. This is an increase of 93.80% from the prior estimate of NT$131.58 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$252.50 to a high of NT$262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 191.10% from the latest reported closing price of NT$87.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADATA Technology Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3260 is 0.03%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 19,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,119K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3260 by 12.24% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,872K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3260 by 6.98% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,935K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,902K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3260 by 11.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,003K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,012K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3260 by 38.88% over the last quarter.

