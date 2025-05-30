Adaptive Biotechnologies to Showcase clonoSEQ® MRD Test Findings at ASCO and EHA Annual Meetings

Adaptive Biotechnologies will present new data on clonoSEQ for MRD assessment at ASCO and EHA conferences.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation announced that its clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) will be prominently featured in 30 presentations at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress. This includes 14 oral presentations showcasing new data on the test's effectiveness in multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Chief Commercial Officer Susan Bobulsky highlighted the significance of these findings in enhancing clinical care and drug development for blood cancers. Key studies being presented include pivotal data from various clinical trials demonstrating the clinical actionability of MRD status in informing treatment decisions and improving patient outcomes. ClonoSEQ is the first FDA-cleared test for tracking MRD in certain hematologic cancers, underscoring its critical role in patient management.

clonoSEQ® test's inclusion in 30 presentations at major oncology conferences (ASCO and EHA) emphasizes its importance in the clinical landscape.

New data presented supports the clinical actionability of clonoSEQ in treating multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, showcasing its transformative potential in blood cancer management.

The recognition of clonoSEQ's role in guiding post-induction therapy demonstrates its pivotal contribution to enhancing patient outcomes and treatment efficacy in blood cancer therapies.

Potential risks associated with forward-looking statements related to product development and market acceptance were highlighted, indicating uncertainty in future operations and performance.



The language used in the release may suggest a reliance on ongoing studies and presentations, which may not yet demonstrate proven results or market viability for the clonoSEQ test.



There is a possibility of skepticism from the medical and investment community regarding the effectiveness and adoption of the clonoSEQ test based on preliminary data presented at upcoming conferences.

What is the clonoSEQ test used for?

The clonoSEQ test is used for detecting and tracking minimal residual disease (MRD) in blood cancers such as multiple myeloma and CLL.

Where will clonoSEQ presentations be held?

clonoSEQ will be featured in presentations at the ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago and the EHA Congress in Milan.

What new data supports clonoSEQ effectiveness?

Recent studies show that clonoSEQ can guide therapy post-induction in multiple myeloma and optimize treatment duration in CLL.

Is clonoSEQ covered by insurance?

Yes, clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for patients with multiple myeloma, CLL, B-cell ALL, DLBCL, and mantle cell lymphoma.

What is Adaptive Biotechnologies' focus?

Adaptive Biotechnologies focuses on transforming disease diagnosis and treatment by leveraging the genetics of the adaptive immune system.

Full Release



SEATTLE, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced that its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ



®



test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment will be included in 30 presentations, including a total of 14 oral presentations, across the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress taking place June 12-15 in Milan. These presentations include notable new data supporting the clinical actionability of clonoSEQ in both multiple myeloma (MM) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).





"The breadth of new MRD evidence being shared across various blood cancer types at ASCO and EHA this year highlights the transformative impact MRD is having on clinical care and drug development," said Susan Bobulsky, Chief Commercial Officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies. "These data presentations are a testament to the central role that clonoSEQ MRD testing now plays in clinical management and drug development across lymphoid cancers, particularly when combined with several clonoSEQ data presentations in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) anticipated at the 18



th



International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (iCML) on June 17-21, 2025 in Lugano, Switzerland."





Selected presentations include:









Data advancing the clinical actionability of clonoSEQ MRD testing











Results from MIDAS, a phase 3 randomized study of 718 transplant-eligible, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, demonstrate the use of MRD status to guide therapy post-induction. (ASCO Abstract 7500, June 3, 9:45-9:57 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)



Results from MIDAS, a phase 3 randomized study of 718 transplant-eligible, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients, demonstrate the use of MRD status to guide therapy post-induction. (ASCO Abstract 7500, June 3, 9:45-9:57 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)



Interim data from ADVANCE, a phase 2 randomized study of 306 transplant-eligible patients with NDMM shows the impact of MRD-guided assessments post-induction (ASCO Abstract 7503, June 3, 10:21-10:33 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)



Interim data from ADVANCE, a phase 2 randomized study of 306 transplant-eligible patients with NDMM shows the impact of MRD-guided assessments post-induction (ASCO Abstract 7503, June 3, 10:21-10:33 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)



Interim results from VENETOSTOP, a phase 2 study of 66 CLL patients, report the use of MRD status to shorten duration of venetoclax-based therapy. (EHA Abstract PS1568, June 14, 6:30 p.m. CEST, Poster Hall, Milano Convention Centre)











Studies utilizing clonoSEQ MRD assessment as a critical indicator of quadruplet regimen efficacy in multiple myeloma











Results from the phase 3 IsKia study of 151 transplant-eligible NDMM patients demonstrates increased rates of sustained MRD negativity at 10-6



-6



with isatuximab plus carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone. (ASCO Abstract 7502, June 3, 10:09-10:21 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)









Follow-up data from PERSEUS, a phase 3 trial of 709 transplant-eligible patients with NDMM reports the impact of sustained MRD negativity status on progression free survival (PFS) with subcutaneous daratumumab plus bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-VRd) induction and DR maintenance. (ASCO Abstract 7501, June 3, 9:57-10:09 a.m. CDT, S100bc, McCormick Place Convention Center)









Results from DREAMM-8, a Phase 3 study in 302 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, found superior PFS and higher MRD negativity rates in patients treated with belantamab mafodotin plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd) as compared to standard-of-care pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (PVd). (ASCO Abstract 7515, June 2, 9:00-9:06 a.m. CDT E450b, McCormick Place Convention Center)









Data to be presented at ASCO:













Presentation Type and Number









Title









Presentation Timing













B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia











Poster Presentation







6540







Initial results from a phase II study of dose-adjusted etoposide, prednisone, vincristine, cyclophosphamide, and doxorubicin (DA-EPOCH) ± rituximab (R) + tafasitamab (tafa) for adults with newly-diagnosed (ND) Philadelphia chromosome negative (Ph-) B lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL)





Sunday, June 1





9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT









Poster Presentation







6543







Brexucabtagene autoleucel (Brexu-cel) as consolidation treatment in adults with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia





Sunday, June 1





9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT











Multiple Myeloma











Oral Presentation







7500



*





MRD-driven strategy following IsaKRD induction in transplant-eligible NDMM: Primary endpoints of the phase 3 MIDAS trial





Tuesday, June 3





9:45-9:57 a.m. CDT









Oral Presentation







7501







Subcutaneous daratumumab (Dara) + bortezomib/lenalidomide/dexamethasone (VRd) with Dara + lenalidomide (DR) maintenance in transplant-eligible (TE) patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Analysis of sustained minimal residual disease negativity in the phase 3 PERSEUS trial





Tuesday, June 3





9:57-10:09 a.m. CDT









Oral Presentation







7502











Sustained MRD negativity in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma treated with carfilzomib-lenalidomide-dexamethasone with or without isatuximab (phase III IsKia trial)





Tuesday, June 3





10:09-10:21 a.m. CDT









Oral Presentation







7503



*









Randomized, multi-center study of carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) with or without daratumumab (D) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): The ADVANCE clinical trial





Tuesday, June 3





10:21-10:33 a.m. CDT









Oral Presentation







7507



*





Long-term (≥5 year) remission and survival after treatment with ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in CARTITUDE-1 patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)





Tuesday, June 3





11:57 a.m.-12:09 p.m. CDT









Oral Presentation







7515







Minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity (neg) in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) treated with belantamab mafodotin plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd) vs pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (PVd): Analysis from the DREAMM-8 trial





Monday, June 2





9-9:06 a.m. CDT









Oral Presentation







7516







Daratumumab plus bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (DVRd) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Subgroup analysis of transplant-ineligible (TIE) patients in the phase 3 CEPHEUS study





Monday, June 2





9:06-9:12 a.m. CDT









ASCO Oral Presentation







7517



*









Isatuximab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (Isa-VRd) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Outcomes in patients with 1q21+ status in the phase 3 IMROZ study





Monday, June 2





9:12-9:18 a.m. CDT









Poster Presentation







7529







Daratumumab + bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (DVRd) vs VRd in transplant-ineligible (TIE)/transplant-deferred (TD) newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): Phase 3 CEPHEUS trial cytogenetic subgroup analysis





Sunday, June 1





9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT









Poster Presentation







7535







Carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) as maintenance therapy after autologous stem-cell transplantation (ASCT) in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM)





Sunday, June 1





9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT









ASCO Poster Presentation







7551



*









Positron emission tomography with computed tomography (PET/CT) and minimal residual disease (MRD) for efficacy assessment in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed myeloma (Ti NDMM) patients (pts): IMROZ analysis





Sunday, June 1





9 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT



























Data to be presented at EHA:













Presentation Type and Number









Title









Presentation Timing













B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia











Oral Presentation







S112











Safety and efficacy of single-agent subcutaneous blinatumomab in adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): results from a phase 1/2 dose expansion study





Sunday, June 15





11:30-11:45 a.m. CEST









Oral Presentation







S117







Safety and efficacy of AZD0486 in adolescent and adult patients with relapsed or refractory b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia: early results from the phase 1/2 SYRUS study





Friday, June 13





5:30-5:45 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PF372







Donor-derived, allogeneic CD19/CD22-CAR T cells with myeloablative graft-engineered Allo-HCT for high-risk B-ALL





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST











Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia











Poster Presentation







PF575







Preliminary results of the ongoing multicenter, phase 2 study of retreatment with venetoclax plus obinutuzumab (ReVenG) in patients with recurrent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PS1568







Using minimal residual disease status to guide venetoclax treatment duration in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia: interim results from the phase II VENETOSTOP study





Saturday, June 14





6:30 p.m. CEST











Follicular Lymphoma











Poster Presentation







PF881







Epcoritamab monotherapy demonstrates deep and durable responses at 3-year follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PS2150







4-year update of phase 2 ELARA trial: clinical outcomes of tisagenlecleucel in patients (pts) with high-risk relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL)





Saturday, June 14





6:30 p.m. CEST











Mantle Cell Lymphoma











Poster Presentation







PF882







Minimal residual disease with bendamustine-rituximab with or without acalabrutinib in patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma: results from the phase 3 ECHO trial





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST











Multiple Myeloma











Oral Presentation







S201







Phase 2 registrational study of anitocabtagene autoleucel for relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): updated results from IMMAGINE-1





Saturday, June 14





5:15-5:30 p.m. CEST









Oral Presentation







S205



*





Minimal residual disease-driven strategy following isatuximab-carfilzomib-lenalidomide-dexamethasone induction in transplant-eligible newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: Primary endpoints of the phase 3 MIDAS trial





Sunday, June 15





11:00-11:15 a.m. CEST









Oral Presentation







S207



*





A randomized, multi-center study of carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) with or without daratumumab (D) for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): The ADVANCE clinical trial





Sunday, June 15





11:30-11:45 a.m. CEST









Oral Presentation







S208



*





Analysis of sustained MRD negativity in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma treated with carfilzomib-lenalidomide-dexamethasone with or without isatuximab (phase III IsKia trial)





Sunday, June 15





11:45 a.m.-12 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PF727











Isa-vrd improves outcomes in high-risk (HR) newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma (NDMM TI) using the IMS/IMWG consensus HR definition: results from the BENEFIT phase 3 trial (IFM 2020-05)





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PF729



*





Isatuximab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (Isa-VRd) in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM): outcomes in patients with 1q21+ status in the phase 3 IMROZ study





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PF750











Isatuximab, bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone (Isa-VRd) in patients with transplant-ineligible (TI) newly diagnosed myeloma (NDMM) and plasmacytomas: IMROZ subgroup analysis





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PF754







Interim analysis of MRD-guided maintenance therapy with belantamab mafodotin and lenalidomide after Auto-HCT in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma





Friday, June 13





6:30 p.m. CEST









Poster Presentation







PS1722



*





Positron emission tomography with computed tomography and minimal residual disease for efficacy assessment in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed myeloma patients: IMROZ analysis





Saturday, June 14





6:30 p.m. CEST









*Indicates data to be presented at both ASCO and EHA.







About clonoSEQ







clonoSEQ



®



is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for detecting and tracking minimal (or measurable) residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) using bone marrow, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using blood or bone marrow. clonoSEQ is also available in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for MM, CLL, ALL, DLBCL and MCL.





clonoSEQ identifies and quantifies DNA sequences in malignant cells—detecting one cancer cell in one million healthy cells—to help clinicians and researchers assess and monitor MRD with precision over time. It delivers standardized, sensitive results that inform treatment decisions, predict outcomes, and detect relapses earlier.





clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). For intended use details in the EU, see the instructions for use, available on request.





To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary.







About Adaptive Biotechnologies







Adaptive Biotechnologies ("we" or "our") is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.





In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections regarding the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.







ADAPTIVE INVESTORS







Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A





201-396-1687







investors@adaptivebiotech.com









ADAPTIVE MEDIA







Erica Jones, Associate Corporate Communications Director





206-279-2423







media@adaptivebiotech.com





