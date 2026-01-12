BioTech
Adaptive Biotechnologies Rises 10% As Revenue Surges Over 50%

January 12, 2026 — 09:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) are up over 10% at $17 in premarket trading on Monday, following preliminary, unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The company operates through two primary businesses: the Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) business and the Immune Medicine (IM) business.

The MRD business centers around its flagship clonoSEQ diagnostic test, which is FDA-authorized for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Additionally, clonoSEQ is available as a CLIA-validated laboratory-developed test for other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The IM business is focused on the discovery and development of immune-based therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue was $72 million, with MRD revenue accounting for approximately $62 million. This compares with total revenue of $47.5 million and MRD revenue of $40.1 million in Q4, 2024.

For the full year of 2025, total revenue was approximately $277 million, with MRD revenue contributing $212 million. This represents growth from total revenue of $179.0 million, including MRD revenue of $145.5 million in 2024.

ClonoSEQ test volume was 30,000 tests in Q4 2025, a 43% increase compared to Q4 2024. For the full year 2025, approximately 105,600 tests were delivered, representing a 39% increase over 2024.

Adaptive Biotechnologies plans to release its complete fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in February 2026.

ADPT closed Friday's trading at $15.76, down 1.25%.

