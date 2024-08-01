News & Insights

Markets
ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 Loss Narrows

August 01, 2024 — 09:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) reported that its net loss for the second quarter of 2024 narrowed to $46.2 million or $0.31 per share from $47.8 million or $0.33 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the second quarter was $43.2 million, representing a 12% decrease from the second quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $35.3 million for the quarter, representing a 36% increase from the second quarter in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.33 per share and revenues of $38.66 million for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $140 million and $145 million, updated from the previous range between $135 million and $140 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.