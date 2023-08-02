Adaptive Biotechnologies Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$47.81 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$52.05 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $48.93 million from $43.66 million last year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$47.81 Mln. vs. -$52.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.33 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $48.93 Mln vs. $43.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $205 mln to $215 mln

