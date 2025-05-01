Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company, Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $29.8 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $47.5 million or $0.33 per share for the same period in 2024.

Revenue was $52.4 million for the quarter, representing a 25% increase from $41.9 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

MRD revenue was $43.7 million for the quarter, representing a 34% increase from the first quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $8.7 million for the quarter, representing a 6% decrease from the first quarter in the prior year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $180 million and $190 million, updated from the previous range between $175 million and $185 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.