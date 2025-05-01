Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 Loss Narrows

Markets
(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company, Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $29.8 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $47.5 million or $0.33 per share for the same period in 2024.

Revenue was $52.4 million for the quarter, representing a 25% increase from $41.9 million in the first quarter in the prior year.

MRD revenue was $43.7 million for the quarter, representing a 34% increase from the first quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $8.7 million for the quarter, representing a 6% decrease from the first quarter in the prior year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $180 million and $190 million, updated from the previous range between $175 million and $185 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

