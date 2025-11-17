Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Price Target Increased by 16.52% to 19.53

The average one-year price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NasdaqGS:ADPT) has been revised to $19.53 / share. This is an increase of 16.52% from the prior estimate of $16.76 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from the latest reported closing price of $14.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 10.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADPT is 0.23%, an increase of 24.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 175,864K shares. The put/call ratio of ADPT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 29,994K shares representing 19.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,972K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,240K shares , representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 59.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,489K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 39.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,707K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 90.65% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,651K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares , representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADPT by 0.68% over the last quarter.

