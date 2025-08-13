Adaptimmune Sales Jump 59 Percent

Key Points Earnings per share (GAAP) for Q2 2025 beat estimates by 52.4%, coming in at $(0.02) compared to the expected $(0.042).

Revenue (GAAP) was $13.7 million for Q2 2025, outpacing the $8.6 million analyst forecast,

Major restructuring, asset sales, and a tight cash position mark a significant shift in business model and outlook.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), a biotechnology company specializing in engineered T-cell therapies for cancer, released its second-quarter earnings on August 13, 2025, covering results for the three months ended June 30. The key headline: earnings per share (GAAP) came in better than expected at $(0.02), beating analyst estimates by 52.4%. Revenue (GAAP) reached $13.7 million, surpassing the forecast of $8.6 million by $5.1 million (59.3% above estimates). Despite this beat, GAAP revenue fell from $128.2 million in Q2 2024, reflecting the loss of major development revenue. The quarter saw significant restructuring actions and an asset sale that will fundamentally reshape the business. Overall, while product sales exceeded expectations (GAAP basis) thanks to strong early commercialization, Adaptimmune’s financial profile has become more limited and increasingly reliant on milestone payments and pipeline prospects.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.02) $(0.04) $0.04 (150.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $13.7 million N/A $128.2 million (89.3%) R&D Expenses $23.0 million $40.4 million (43.1%) SG&A Expenses $18.5 million $19.1 million (3.1%) Cash and Cash Equivalents $26.1 million N/A N/A

What Adaptimmune Does and Why Its Focus Is Changing

Adaptimmune is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies that direct patients’ own immune cells to target and attack cancer. Its current success centers on its lead product, TECELRA, an engineered T-cell therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma, a rare skeletal muscle tumor.

Recently, the company has focused on commercializing TECELRA, growing its patient access network, and streamlining operations. Key business drivers now include effective TECELRA sales, progress in a developing T-cell therapy pipeline, the cultivation of external collaborations, aggressive cost control, and regulatory compliance through ongoing confirmatory testing for its therapies.

Quarter in Detail: Commercial Expansion, Asset Sales, and a Contracting Revenue Base

TECELRA, Adaptimmune’s first FDA-approved cell therapy, delivered a standout performance in the quarter. Product revenue (GAAP) jumped to $11.1 million, with 16 patients invoiced; in the prior quarter, 6 patients were invoiced. This more than 150% sequential growth is backed by a rapid onboarding of treatment centers—by August 2025, 30 authorized treatment centers were accepting referrals, up from approximately 20 at year start, reaching national coverage faster than anticipated. Management noted a 100% manufacturing success rate and no reimbursement denials, indicators of effective commercial execution and smooth healthcare access for patients.

Behind the headline, overall revenue (GAAP) was down substantially from the previous year, with revenue of $13.7 million compared to $128.2 million in Q2 2024. This reflects the end of a key development deal: in the prior year, the company booked $101.3 million in GAAP catch-up revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, from a now-terminated collaboration with Genentech. With that gone, current revenue is almost entirely made up of product sales from TECELRA and limited development revenue.

The company’s pipeline also shifted. Adaptimmune agreed to sell TECELRA and three other next-generation T-cell therapies—including letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel, a pipeline T-cell therapy expected for launch in 2026) and uzatresgene autoleucel (uza-cel, planned for initial trials)—to US WorldMeds for $55 million up front and up to $30 million in future milestone payments. After this deal, only two internal programs remain: targeted T-cell therapies for cancers expressing PRAME (PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma, an antigen found in multiple tumor types) and CD70. Future milestones or development partnerships are now the main source of possible revenue from these assets.

Cost control and restructuring were major themes. Research and development expenses (GAAP) fell to $23.0 million, a sharp drop driven by lower headcount and narrowed program focus. Selling, general and administrative costs (GAAP) came in at $18.5 million, with restructuring charges and higher business development fees partly offset by lower share-based compensation. Restructuring included a 29% staff reduction and an approximately 25% cut in overall operating costs (as compared to 2024 operating expenses), aiming to match costs to a much narrower set of programs. The company also repaid its debt after the quarter ended, using proceeds from the asset sale.

At June 30, 2025, cash and equivalents (GAAP) dropped to $26.1 million, compared to $91.1 million at year-end 2024. Management maintains that, following the asset transaction and debt paydown, liquidity should last at least the next 12 months. However, with product revenues set to leave after the TECELRA sale to US WorldMeds, ongoing cash needs must be covered by milestone payments or new partnerships. Net cash used in operations (GAAP) was $(101.4) million for the first half of 2025

Product Focus: Launch Success and Pipeline Shifts

TECELRA is an engineered T-cell therapy designed to recognize and destroy synovial sarcoma cells. Since its FDA approval in August 2024, the therapy’s commercial launch has built momentum. Sixteen patients were invoiced, more than doubling the prior quarter’s figures, and the company exceeded its own timeline in rolling out treatment centers across the U.S. The ongoing expansion of these centers—critical for patient access—remains ahead of plan, now with 30 locations operating. Manufacturing has met all demand to date, with no reported failures. Insurance reimbursement stability and strong engagement with physicians were both highlighted by management as positive trends.

Operational focus has narrowed sharply following the decision to sell the company’s commercial and near-market therapies. Assets changing hands include both TECELRA and future cell therapies with anticipated launches in 2026 or later. Adaptimmune is now pushed toward a business model that depends on successful outlicensing, milestone receipts, and advancement of two internal discovery assets—PRAME and CD70-directed cell therapies. The timing and scale of these potential revenues remain uncertain.

Outlook: What To Watch Moving Forward

Revenue beyond that will depend on the success and timing of milestone payments. No further detail was given on development plans or wider financial projections.

Looking ahead, investors should monitor the pace of milestone receipts under the US WorldMeds partnership, potential progress on advancing or licensing the PRAME and CD70 programs, and any moves to bolster the cash runway through strategic collaborations or financings. Adaptimmune holds a cash balance of $26.1 million as of Q2 2025, which management expects will cover its 12-month operational needs after incorporating proceeds from the sale and debt repayment. There are no new dividends declared. NASDAQ:ADAP does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.