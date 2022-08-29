AdaptHealth (AHCO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.90, changing hands as low as $18.86 per share. AdaptHealth Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AHCO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.40 per share, with $28.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.