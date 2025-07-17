Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports 2.3% Total Return for First Half of 2025

Adams Natural Resources Fund reports a 2.3% return for H1 2025, outperforming its benchmark and S&P energy sector.

Quiver AI Summary

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has reported a total return of 2.3% on its net asset value for the first half of 2025, with reinvested dividends and capital gains, outperforming the S&P Energy Sector return of 0.8% but lagging behind the S&P 500 Materials Sector's 6.0%. The benchmark, a combination of the S&P 500 Energy and Materials Sectors, rose 1.8%. The market price return for the Fund was 3.1%. As of June 30, 2025, the Fund's net assets totaled approximately $634.7 million, with a net asset value per share of $23.61, down from $27.11 a year prior. The top ten equity holdings include major companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, primarily focusing on integrated oil and gas. Adams Funds has a long history of supporting investors, pledging to provide a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV.

Potential Positives

The Fund's total return on net asset value for H1 2025 was 2.3%, outperforming its benchmark return of 1.8%.

The total return on the Fund’s market price was 3.1%, indicating positive market performance relative to its net asset value.

The Fund has maintained a commitment to pay a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV, which provides reliability for long-term shareholders.

The Fund has a diversified portfolio with significant holdings in major energy companies, positioning it well within the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

The Fund's total return on net asset value of 2.3% underperformed both the benchmark return of 1.8% and the S&P 500 Materials Sector return of 6.0% for the same period.

The net assets decreased significantly from $689,986,546 in 2024 to $634,743,865 in 2025, indicating a decline in overall fund size and potentially investor confidence.

Annualized return for the 1-year period was negative at -2.2%, contrasting with the positive returns from competing benchmarks in the energy and materials sectors.

FAQ

What were Adams Natural Resources Fund's returns for the first half of 2025?

The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 2.3%.

How did the Fund perform compared to market benchmarks?

The Fund outperformed the S&P Energy Sector at 0.8% and the benchmark of 1.8%.

What is the expected release date for the Semi-Annual Report?

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

What are the top holdings of Adams Natural Resources Fund?

The top holdings include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips, comprising 62.9% of net assets.

How long has Adams Funds been managing investments?

Adams Funds has been helping investors since 1929, providing reliable returns for over 90 years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PEO Insider Trading Activity

$PEO insiders have traded $PEO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,290 shares for an estimated $745,762 .

. GREGORY W. BUCKLEY (E.V.P.) purchased 1,450 shares for an estimated $33,785

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $PEO stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 2.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 0.8% and 6.0%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 1.8%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 3.1%.





The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.











ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)













































1 Year









3 Year









5 Year









10 Year











Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)





-2.2%





10.7%





21.2%





6.1%









Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)





1.7%





12.3%





22.1%





6.8%









S&P 500 Energy Sector





-4.0%





9.7%





22.5%





5.5%









S&P 500 Materials Sector





1.9%





8.4%





11.6%





8.5%



















NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED







The Fund’s net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:















6/30/2025









6/30/2024











Net assets





$634,743,865





$689,986,546









Shares outstanding





26,888,697





25,453,641









Net asset value per share





$23.61





$27.11































TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)





























% of Net Assets











Exxon Mobil Corporation





22.7%









Chevron Corporation





11.5%









ConocoPhilips





5.3%









Linde plc





4.7%









EOG Resources, Inc.





3.8%









Williams Companies, Inc.





3.6%









Kinder Morgan, Inc.





2.9%









Hess Corporation





2.9%









Phillips 66





2.8%









Marathon Petroleum Corporation





2.7%









Total





62.9%































INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)





























% of Net Assets













Energy















Integrated Oil & Gas





35.1%









Exploration & Production





19.8%









Storage & Transportation





11.6%









Refining & Marketing





7.2%









Equipment & Services





5.1%























Materials















Chemicals





13.6%









Metals & Mining





3.6%









Containers & Packaging





1.8%









Construction Materials





1.6%























About Adams Funds







Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit:





adamsfunds.com





.







For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.