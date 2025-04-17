Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Reports -3.9% Total Return for Q1 2025

Adams Diversified Equity Fund reports a -3.9% return for Q1 2025, underperforming compared to benchmarks.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) reported a total return of -3.9% on its net asset value for the first quarter of 2025, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, both of which returned -4.3%. The total return based on market price for the same period was also -3.9%. As of March 31, 2025, the fund had net assets of approximately $2.53 billion, with a net asset value per share of $21.28, down from $22.81 a year prior. The fund's largest equity holdings include major companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, with a significant allocation in the Information Technology sector. The Annual Shareholder Report is expected to be available on April 23, 2025. Adams Funds, established in 1929, commits to a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV, emphasizing a reliable income stream for long-term investors.

The Fund's net asset value performance for Q1 2025, at -3.9%, was better than the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, indicating relatively strong performance against benchmarks.

Annualized comparative returns for the Fund over 1, 3, 5, and 10 years show consistent performance, outperforming both the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category and the S&P 500 in several timeframes.

The Fund has a solid history of paying dividends for more than 90 years, providing reliability and attracting long-term shareholders.

The Fund reported a total return of -3.9% for the first quarter of 2025, which may raise concerns among investors given that it underperformed the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category.

The net asset value per share decreased from $22.81 to $21.28 year-over-year, indicating a decline in the Fund's value, which could potentially affect investor sentiment.

The Fund's total net assets dropped from approximately $2.83 billion to $2.53 billion compared to the previous year, highlighting a significant reduction in the Fund's overall value and may suggest declining investor confidence.

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for the first quarter of 2025. The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the first quarter of 2025 was -3.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% total return for both the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -3.9%.





The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 23, 2025.











ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2025)

























1 Year









3 Year









5 Year









10 Year











Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)





6.8





%





9.4





%





18.7





%





13.0





%









Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)





11.4





%





10.8





%





19.6





%





13.4





%









Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category





6.4





%





8.1





%





17.6





%





11.2





%









S&P 500





8.3





%





9.1





%





18.6





%





12.5





%























NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED







The Fund’s net asset value at March 31, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:















3/31/2025









3/31/2024











Net assets





$2,529,977,563





$2,829,484,494









Shares outstanding









118,862,758









124,051,688









Net asset value per share





$21.28





$22.81























TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/25)





























% of Net Assets











Apple Inc.





7.4





%









Microsoft Corporation





6.5





%









NVIDIA Corporation





5.7





%









Amazon.com, Inc.





4.3





%









Alphabet Inc. Class A





3.3





%









Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A





2.9





%









JP Morgan Chase & Co.





2.3





%









Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*





2.2





%









Visa Inc. Class A





1.9





%









Broadcom Inc.





1.8





%









Total





38.3





%

























* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund































SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2025)

























% of Net Assets











Information Technology





29.5





%









Financials





14.3





%









Health Care





11.3





%









Consumer Discretionary





10.7





%









Communication Services





9.1





%









Industrials





7.7





%









Consumer Staples





6.4





%









Energy





3.9





%









Utilities





2.4





%









Real Estate





2.2





%









Materials





1.8





%



















About Adams Funds







Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit:



adamsfunds.com



.





For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact │800.638.2479



