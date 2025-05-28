Bitcoin Magazine



Adam Back Presents Blockstream’s Bitcoin-First Infrastructure Vision at Bitcoin 2025

Adam Back, Co-founder and CEO of Blockstream, took the stage at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference with a clear message: Bitcoin is becoming the foundation of global finance—and Blockstream is building the infrastructure to support it.

“So I think Bitcoin is still early,” Back began, “but more mainstream players are starting to become involved. It is starting to become the foundation of global finance.” From El Salvador’s President becoming “patient zero” to institutional adoption spreading rapidly, Back emphasized that “people in all layers of company management and politics have become orange-pilled.”

Citing Bitcoin’s accelerating growth trajectory, Back referenced Hal Finney’s prediction that Bitcoin’s addressable market could hit $200 trillion. “Today, we are a lot closer to that situation,” he noted. He alluded again that this is just the beginning for Bitcoin.

To meet that growing demand, Back announced Blockstream’s plan to support the journey from 100 million to 1 billion users by simplifying self-custody and Bitcoin-native asset management. “We’re laser-focused on Bitcoin,” he said. “At Blockstream, we are here to provide the infrastructure to enable that.”

In a detailed presentation, Back outlined five core pillars powering Blockstream’s strategy:

Infrastructure Expansion: “Bitcoin is becoming the dominant financial asset and platform for global transactions. Blockstream enables and supports the infrastructure around it.”



Unified Platform: Blockstream is developing one platform built for the Bitcoin economy—including consumer products (secure self-custody), enterprise solutions (asset transfer on Bitcoin rails), and institutional integration (custody for large-scale investment).



The Blockstream App: Designed to streamline self-custody, the app simplifies onboarding, supports BTC, LBTC, and USDT, and offers advanced features for experienced users.



Enterprise Tools: With custody, tokenization without smart contract risks, and SDK/API-ready infrastructure, Blockstream is pushing enterprise-grade Bitcoin use cases—from corporate finance to treasuries.



Security and Ecosystem Design: “Secure, proven, and built to last,” Back said, referring to Blockstream’s Bitcoin-first architecture. “Security is our cornerstone, and every product connects at every layer.”

In closing, Back reaffirmed his long-term vision: “The future of finance runs on Bitcoin.”

