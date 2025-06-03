Bitcoin Magazine



Adam Back Invests SEK 21 Million to H100 Group Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Today, H100 Group AB announced it has entered a SEK 21 million convertible loan from an investment agreement with Adam Back, with the option to expand his investment to SEK 277 million through a five-tranche convertible loan deal. The proceeds will be used to buy Bitcoin in alignment with H100 Group’s long-term Bitcoin treasury strategy.

H100 Group AB (Ticker: H100) secures a SEK 21M ($2.1M) commitment from @adam3us , with rights to invest an additional SEK 128M ($12.8M) in tranches—bringing the total contemplated raise to SEK 277M (~$27.7M). pic.twitter.com/c0HgMSRxut — H100 (@H100Group) June 3, 2025

Under the agreement, Back may invest up to SEK 128 million across four additional tranches, with guaranteed participation of at least 50%. Each tranche is twice his committed amount, demonstrating his support for H100’s long-term growth.

The press release said, “Adam Back may request the Second Tranche within 90 days from signing of the Initial Tranche, the Third Tranche within 90 days from signing of the Second Tranche, the Fourth Tranche within 90 days from signing of the Third Tranche and the Fifth Tranche within ninety 90 days from signing of the Fourth Tranche. In the event Adam Back does not request a Future Tranche within the deadline, the right to request subsequent Future Tranches lapses.”

The convertible loans have no interest and have a five year maturity. At any time, Back may convert the loans into shares of the Company. Conversion prices are fixed per tranche: SEK 1.75 per share for the initial tranche, rising to SEK 5.00 by the fifth tranche. H100 retains the right to force conversion if the stock price exceeds the conversion rate by 33% over a 20 day period. Full conversion of the initial tranche would result in 12 million new shares and a 9.3% dilution.

“Upon request of a tranche Adam Back is obliged to invest in the relevant Tranche with SEK 15,750,000 in the second tranche, SEK 23,625,000 in the third tranche, SEK 35,437,500 in the fourth tranche, and SEK 53,156,250 in the fifth tranche,” stated the press release. “The contemplated size for each tranche is twice the entitled amount of Adam Back.”

“We have been around since 2014 and we work with our investors to put Bitcoin in a balance sheet back then and since then,” said Adam Back at the 2025 Bitcoin Conference. “I think the way to look at the treasury companies is that Bitcoin is effectively the harder rate. It’s very hard to outperform Bitcoin most people that invest in things since Bitcoin around thought I should put that in Bitcoin and not in the other thing.”

This post Adam Back Invests SEK 21 Million to H100 Group Bitcoin Treasury Strategy first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.