Adairs Limited Issues Performance Rights for FY25

December 03, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited has announced the issuance of 1,197,382 Performance Rights under its FY25 Long Term Incentive Plan to select senior employees. This move is part of Adairs’ strategy to incentivize key personnel over a three-year performance period, with vesting tied to specific earnings per share targets. Investors will be keen to watch how these incentives align with the company’s future growth and profitability.

