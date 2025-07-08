Adagene Partners with ConjugateBio to Develop Novel Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Adagene partners with ConjugateBio to supply a proprietary antibody for developing bispecific antibody-drug conjugates.

Adagene Inc. has announced a partnership with ConjugateBio Inc. to provide a proprietary antibody for the development of innovative bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Adagene's CEO highlighted ConjugateBio's efficiency in ADC development, expressing confidence that this collaboration will enhance the ADC landscape, which is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030. ConjugateBio's CEO emphasized Adagene's strong antibody discovery capabilities, suggesting they will help create effective and safe ADCs. The agreement includes undisclosed upfront, milestone, and royalty payments, with Adagene retaining non-ADC rights to the antibody. Adagene specializes in antibody-based cancer therapies, utilizing advanced technologies like SAFEbody to enhance safety and efficacy, while its lead candidate, ADG126, is currently in clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal cancer.

Partnership with ConjugateBio enhances Adagene's presence in the rapidly growing bispecific ADC market, projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030.

Adagene secures undisclosed upfront, milestone, and royalty payments, providing potential new revenue streams.

Adagene retains non-ADC rights to the proprietary antibody, allowing continued development and utilization in other therapeutic areas.

Adagene's reliance on a partnership with ConjugateBio for antibody development may raise concerns about its own capabilities to independently develop successful therapies.

The undisclosed terms of the partnership may lead to uncertainty about the financial implications and potential risks associated with this collaboration.

The focus on ADCs, a competitive area in biotechnology, could dilute Adagene's attention from its core technologies and lead to challenges in differentiation within a crowded market.

What is Adagene's new partnership about?

Adagene is partnering with ConjugateBio to provide a proprietary antibody for bispecific ADC development programs.

How will this collaboration impact ADC development?

This collaboration will enhance ADC development by combining Adagene's antibody with various payloads, advancing the ADC landscape.

What is the expected market size for ADCs by 2030?

The ADC market is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2030, highlighting significant growth potential.

What technology does Adagene utilize in its antibody development?

Adagene uses computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies, leveraging its SAFEbody precision masking technology.

What is Adagene's lead clinical program?

Adagene's lead clinical program is ADG126, a masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody targeting regulatory T cells in tumors, currently in clinical studies.

Adagene to provide proprietary antibody to ConjugateBio for development as novel bispecific ADCs







SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and PRINCETON, N.J., July 08, 2025 -- Adagene Inc. ("Adagene") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced a partnership with ConjugateBio Inc. (ConjugateBio) to provide a proprietary antibody for use in partner companies' bispecific ADC development programs.





“We have been very impressed with ConjugateBio’s ability to streamline ADC development, and we are pleased to provide an internally developed antibody for this purpose. By combining this antibody with various payloads, ConjugateBio is advancing the ADC landscape, which is expected to reach over $30 billion in market size by 2030,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., CEO and President of R&D at Adagene.





Kum Yoo, Co-founder and CEO of ConjugateBio added, “Adagene’s exemplary and differentiated antibody discovery capabilities give us confidence that in our hands, we can develop novel, potent and safe antibody drug conjugates. Based on what we’ve seen with ADG126, Adagene excels in pushing the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to creating safe, well tolerated and efficacious molecules.”









Under the terms of the agreement, Adagene will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, as well as milestone and royalty payments. Adagene retains all non-ADC rights to this partnered antibody.







About Adagene







Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.





Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.





Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.





https://investor.adagene.com



WeChat



LinkedIn



SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.







About ConjugateBio







ConjugateBio is a privately held, venture-backed biotechnology company based in Princeton, NJ, focused on developing first-in-class bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) against solid tumors. The company is building a pipeline of innovative therapeutics targeting cancers across a broad spectrum of indications leveraging third generation linker-payloads with potential best-in-class profile.







Raymond Tam







raymond_tam@adagene.com







Corey Davis





LifeSci Advisors







cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com









Kum Yoo, MD







Kum.yoo@conjugatebio.com





