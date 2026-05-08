AD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Array Digital Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: AD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.13, changing hands as high as $58.29 per share. Array Digital Infrastructure Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AD's low point in its 52 week range is $44.03 per share, with $79.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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