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AD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

May 08, 2026 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Array Digital Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: AD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.13, changing hands as high as $58.29 per share. Array Digital Infrastructure Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Array Digital Infrastructure Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AD's low point in its 52 week range is $44.03 per share, with $79.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.15.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 HAST Insider Buying
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> HAST Insider Buying-> Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> More articles by this source->

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