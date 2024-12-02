ACV Auctions management to meet with Barrington

Meeting to be held in Denver on December 4 hosted by Barrington.
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $27 from $22 at Citi
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $27 from $24 at B. Riley
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $25-$30 from $23 at Barrington
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $18 from $16 at Piper Sandler
- ACV Auctions price target raised to $26 from $24 at Canaccord
