BioTech
ACXP

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Wins Positive Response From EMA On Ibezapolstat Use In Children

September 30, 2025 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP), Tuesday announced receipt of a favorable opinion from the Paediatric Committee or PDCO of the European Medicines Agency on its Pediatric Investigation Plan for ibezapolstat use in children with C. difficile infection.

This comes as the positive opinion caps off the EMA's requirement to have the PIP agreed to by the initiation of ibezapolstat Phase 3 clinical trials in the European Union.

In light of this incident, Acurx will proceed with its integrated PIP submission to the FDA.

The company is now set to begin international Phase 3 clinical trials.

Currently, ACXP is trading at $4.13, down 2.75 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.