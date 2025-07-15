Acumen, JCR Pharma Join To Develop Oligomer-targeted Enhanced Brain Delivery Therapy For Alzheimers

BioTech
(RTTNews) - Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) announced a collaboration, option and license agreement with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an oligomer-targeted Enhanced Brain Delivery therapy for Alzheimers disease. JCR is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company.

Acumen is currently investigating sabirnetug, its lead program, in ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The company plans to share topline results, including efficacy and safety data, in late 2026. Acumen said the combination of sabirnetug or additional, AO-selective antibodies with JCRs BBB-penetrating technology or J-Brain Cargo strengthens its portfolio of AO-targeted therapies.

JCR will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for an additional option payment should Acumen exercise its exclusive option to develop up to two development candidates. JCR will also be eligible to receive future development, commercialization and sales milestone payments, as well as single digit percentage royalties on sales of any products that result from the collaboration.

