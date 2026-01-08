Acuity Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Acuity Inc. (AYI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $120.5 million, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $106.7 million, or $3.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Acuity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148.1 million or $4.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $1.143 billion from $951.6 billion last year.

Acuity Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

