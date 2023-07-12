Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) Candy Crush Teams Up With Barbie

Activision Blizzard ATVI-owned King division’s Candy Crush Saga has announced a partnership with one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Barbie, which is slated to hit cinemas on Jul 21.



On Jul 13, Candy Crush Saga will launch in-game Barbie experiences that feature exclusive content accessible only to Candy Crush Saga players.



Barbie fans and Candy Crush Saga players will have in-app access to the exclusive featurette, A Candy Exclusive: We Are Barbie, in which the film’s director, producers and talent discuss the different personalities and Barbies that will be seen throughout the movie.



Barbie fans and players of the game alike will also embark on a fantastical road trip with Barbie, Tiffi and other iconic Candy Crush Saga friends.



Players can join the candified versions of talent from the film, including Margot Robbie as Barbie, as she begins her journey to the Real World through the Candy Kingdom. On their journey, players will embark on Barbie Quests during the Winding Road Tour and collect limited-edition purple B candies to win rewards.



Barbie’s journey to the Candy Kingdom will be available for players from Jul 13 to Jul 23 as part of Candy Crush Saga’s Nostalgia Season, which runs between Jul 3 and Aug 31, and features a full summer of road trips that allow players new experiences as Tiffi drives around the Kingdom.



Barbie coming to Candy Crush is just the latest in a long line of high-profile crossovers in King’s mobile puzzler. Just a couple of months ago, the Jonas Brothers landed in the world of Candy Crush Saga, while previous arrivals include Khloe Kardashian, Meghan Trainor and Doja Cat.



In the first quarter of 2023, King’s (41.9% of revenues) revenues of $739 million increased 8.4% year over year. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were 243 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down 2.8% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter King segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $729.6 million, while MAUs are pegged at 252 million.

Activision Blizzard, Inc Price and Consensus

Activision Blizzard, Inc price-consensus-chart | Activision Blizzard, Inc Quote

Recent Releases and Lineup to Boost Top-Line Growth

Upcoming games of Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty- Vanguard, BlizzCon and Overwatch 2. These highly anticipated titles are expected to contribute to the company's revenue growth in the coming quarters.



First-quarter growth was broad-based, with net bookings increasing year over year in Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Warcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net bookings is currently pegged at $2.45 billion, indicating an increase of 49.9% year over year.



Moreover, a federal judge has handed Microsoft MSFT a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority, which had previously objected to the deal, stated that it was ready to consider Microsoft's proposals to resolve antitrust concerns.



Shares of this Zack Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 7% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 11.1% in the same time frame. You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Last month, the company rolled out Crash Team Rumble on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Created by the highly skilled developers at Toys for Bob, Crash Team Rumble introduces an exciting multiplayer experience that combines intense team-based gameplay, strategic elements and comedic action.



Moreover, ATVI launched Diablo IV, the highly anticipated expansion to the beloved Diablo series. It also revealed its plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for creating more immersive and captivating games. The company aims to implement AI not only within its games but also across its entire organization, driving transformational changes. In pursuit of this goal, the company acquired Peltarion last year, a move intended to bolster its AI integration efforts.



Though Activision Blizzard is strengthening its gaming pipeline, it faces tough competition from game publishers like Take-Two Interactive TTWO and Electronic Arts EA. EA's upcoming games feature notable titles like EA Sports FC, Immortals of Aveum and Madden NFL 24. These highly anticipated releases are projected to have a positive impact on the company's revenues in the upcoming quarters.



Take-Two is set to launch an exciting new action game called Penny's Big Breakaway. The game leverages Evening Star’s proprietary Star Engine, ensuring smooth and action-packed gameplay.

