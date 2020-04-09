Activision (ATVI) Adds COD: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season 3

Activision Blizzard ATVI recently launched Season 3 of COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone with new operators, multiplayer maps, new weapons and vehicle skins among other content add-ons and feature updates.



Released in early March, COD: Warzone is a spin-off of the 2019 title COD: Modern Warfare and features both cross-platform play and cross-platform progression between both games.



The Season 3 is available free-to-update for users with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, both available on PS 4, Xbox One, and PC.



Moreover, the Season 3 Battle Pass is available with 100 new unlockable items, XP tokens, blueprint weapons, and new customization options for weapons, vehicles, and skins.



Notably, Season 3 will get more content over the next few weeks, including two new game modes: Gun Game Reloaded and Re-infected Ground War.

Details of COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 3



Season 3 comes with a new Operator named Alex, also known as Echo 3-1, added to the list of playable characters in Modern Warfare and Warzone.



Additionally, three new multiplayer maps have been added to the new season including Talsik Backlot map remastered from the originaL Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare that takes place in a city in the middle of the Urzikstan desert.



Hovec Sawmill is designed around mid to long-range combat offering many tools such as a burning sawmill and elevated rooftops. The Aniyah Incursion map is a redesign of the popular Aniyah Palace map.

Moreover, two new weapons, the Renetti handgun, a versatile semi-automatic 9mm handgun and SKS marksman rifle, a semi-automatic carbine with a surprisingly fast fire rate, which can be unlocked through the Battle Pass system, have been added in Season 3.



Warzone Exclusives in Season 3



A new game mode, Quads has been added to Warzone. Quads is a variant of Battle Royale and Plunder and focuses on four-person squads as opposed to the typical three-man squads available in the standard modes.

Moreover, Warzone vehicle skins, which allows players to customize vehicles is an exclusive add-on.



For a limited time, PlayStation players will have exclusive access to the Survival game mode on the multiplayer map Shoot House.

Additionally, they will have access to COD: Warzone Combat Pack, which includes weapon blueprints and skins.



Activision Rides on Franchise Strength



The COD franchise is one of Activision's major growth drivers. Notably, the game has been the top-selling console franchise for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company in 10 of the last 11 years.



Per Activision, since its launch in October, players have played over 2.4 billion hours of COD: Modern Warfare. This includes the newly released Warzone that reached an impressive 30 million players in its first 10 days.



In fourth-quarter 2019, COD: Mobile installs exceeded 150 million. The game ended the fourth quarter as one of the top 15 grossing games on U.S. app stores. Modern Warfare saw strong growth in full-game downloads, with console digital mix at nearly 50%. In-game net bookings grew a double-digit percentage versus Black Ops 4.



Intensifying Competition



Activision faces significant competition from the likes of Take Two Interactive Software TTWO, Zynga ZNGA and Electronic Arts EA, among others.



Notably, Take Two’s Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 29 million copies while Borderlands 3 shipped 8 million units worldwide.



Moreover, EA’s Apex Legends, NBA Live 20, Plants vs. Zombies, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have also gained popularity.



Nevertheless, Activision’s franchise strength, exciting content and new releases make it well poised for near-term growth.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.