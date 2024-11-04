ActivEX Limited Completes Drilling at Gilberton Project

ActivEX Limited (AU:AIV) has released an update.

ActivEX Limited has successfully completed a 2,416-meter RC drilling program at its Gilberton Gold Project, marking a significant step towards defining a JORC-compliant gold resource. This drilling was conducted around the historic Mt Hogan Mine, where operations ceased in 1994, and aims to uncover new gold resources. The company is set to continue its exploration efforts with additional metallurgical studies planned for early 2025.

