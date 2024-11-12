ActivePort Group Director Increases Stake Significantly

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Peter Christie, a director and shareholder, has acquired 29.25 million ordinary shares and 9.75 million options. This acquisition, valued at $585,000, was made through a renounceable rights issue, increasing Christie’s total holdings to over 74 million shares and nearly 10 million options. This move reflects a strategic investment decision and highlights ongoing developments within the company.

