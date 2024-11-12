News & Insights

Stocks

ActivePort Group Director Increases Stake Significantly

November 12, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Peter Christie, a director and shareholder, has acquired 29.25 million ordinary shares and 9.75 million options. This acquisition, valued at $585,000, was made through a renounceable rights issue, increasing Christie’s total holdings to over 74 million shares and nearly 10 million options. This move reflects a strategic investment decision and highlights ongoing developments within the company.

For further insights into AU:ATV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.