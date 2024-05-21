ActiveOps plc Shareholding Shift Notified

ActiveOps plc (GB:AOM) has released an update.

ActiveOps plc has reported a significant change in shareholding, with Schroders PLC crossing a threshold on May 17, 2024, resulting in a new holding of 4.664977% of ActiveOps’ shares. The notification, completed on May 20, 2024, indicates a decrease from the previous notification, which reported a holding of 5.996177%.

