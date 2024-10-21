ActiveOps Empowers Employees with Share Incentive Plan

ActiveOps plc (GB:AOM) has released an update.

ActiveOps plc, a leader in decision intelligence for service operations, has reported transactions in its ordinary shares by key personnel through its Share Incentive Plan. This move highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing employee involvement in its financial growth. ActiveOps continues to leverage its AI-powered solutions to boost productivity and drive impactful business outcomes across various sectors.

