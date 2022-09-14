Actively doing investors a solid

Doing a solid or two for investors; hey, the more the merrier, right? So, when it comes to active fixed income, it’s said that active managers dispense important expertise, which explains why they can bill slightly more than passively managed funds. When it comes to fees, of course, they tend to be a bit easier on the pocketbook, according to ftadviser.com.

But – and isn’t there typically one – the debate among bond investors is more nuanced. Here’s the upshot: to some, because of the immense size of the bond market and since it’s so liquid, pinpointing the market inefficiencies that put active managers, or are supposed to, in a position to deliver value’s a little, well, trickier.

That said, this just in: it’s snot incumbent on active managers to be perfect. Yep; seriously.

In fact, during the past 70 years, studies of market indices show, these managers can land on the wrong side of the market approaching 40% of the time, according to naaim.org. And even then still equal a buy and hold return. When the market’s in an upturn, the deeper an investor reaches into their pocket, the more performance leverage they generate.

