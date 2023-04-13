Personal Finance

Active Fixed Income Gaining Momentum

In an article for John Hancock Investment Management, Steve Deroin, the Head of Asset Allocation Models and ETF Strategy, discusses why he believes active fixed income will see a strong decade of growth as it’s uniquely positioned for the current market environment. 

Active ETFs are a small share of the total market, but they are rapidly growing. It provides the benefits of the ETF structure, while being more responsive to a volatile market environment. Currently, active ETFs have 5.3% market share but received 14.4% of net inflows in 2022. Additionally, they accounted for 63% of all new ETFs in 2022 which is the 3rd straight year that active offerings outpaced passive ones. 

In the fixed-income market, active ETFs offer exposure to bonds with more liquidity, transparency, and lower costs. Many passive fixed income ETFs don’t offer exposure to higher-yielding instruments and are instead concentrated in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. 

Thus, given these trends and a much more volatile market environment, the active fixed income ETF segment will continue to rapidly grow. 

Finsum: Active fixed-income ETFs are growing faster than passive fixed-income and active equity ETFs. Expect this trend to continue over the next decade.

 

