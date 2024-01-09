Active ETFs Gaining Traction

Active ETFs represent a fraction of the overall market of investable assets, but the future looks very promising given current growth rates. This is evident through the bevy of new active ETF launches which will continue in 2024. Last year, 75% of ETF launches were active. Additionally, according to Cerulli, 95% of ETF issuers have existing plans or are planning to launch active ETFs in the coming year.

Some of these active ETFs will be conversions of active mutual funds, while others will follow a dual-class structure. In terms of why active ETFs are gaining traction, the biggest factor is the tax benefits of the ETF structure. In contrast, many investors in active mutual funds may find themselves with a tax bill if the fund takes profits on winning positions.

Additionally, the fee structure of ETFs is much simpler while it also leads to more transparency for investors. This appeals to many investors who are then able to hedge risk more effectively. Currently, most of the focus on issuers is for transparent, active ETFs with 59% of launches falling in this category. One caveat is that active ETFs have failed to penetrate the institutional market as 80% of assets currently come from retail investors.

Finsum: Active ETFs had a strong year in 2023 and even more launches are planned for 2024. Here are the major factors driving the category’s growth.

