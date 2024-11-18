News & Insights

Actinium Pharma Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Monday announced a narrower loss for the third quarter.

The September quarter loss was $11.6 million, compared to $13.3 million a year ago. The company said that the results include lower research and development expenses, while general and administrative expenses were higher than the prior year.

The company plans to advance clinical trials for Actimab-A and lomab-ACT.

Actinium is seeking a U.S. strategic partner to advance clinical development of Iomab-B including the Phase 3 trial.

