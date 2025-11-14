Markets
ASNS

Actelis Sets 1-for-10 Reverse Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

November 14, 2025 — 11:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Actelis Networks (ASNS) says its board has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that will take effect before markets open on November 18, with shares trading on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP while keeping the ASNS ticker.

Stockholders had already authorized the board to choose a ratio between 1-for-7 and 1-for-12 to lift the share price and restore Nasdaq compliance, and the company says the move is also meant to broaden institutional interest.

Once the split takes effect, every ten shares will become one, and all outstanding options and warrants will be adjusted proportionately.

ASNS currently trades at $0.4059, or 5.43% lower on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.