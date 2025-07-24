Actelis Networks, Inc. Secures Order for GigaLine Technology to Enhance Mobile Base Station Backhaul in European Telecom Network

Actelis Networks secures a significant order for GigaLine technology to enhance mobile base station connectivity across Europe.

Actelis Networks, Inc. announced a new order from a major Pan European Telecom Group for its GigaLine technology, which provides gigabit communication for mobile base station backhaul over long distances. This order aims to tackle connectivity challenges in mobile infrastructure, particularly as telecom operators expand 5G coverage to underserved areas across Europe. GigaLine allows carriers to deliver reliable gigabit connectivity to remote mobile stations without the need for costly fiber deployments, leveraging Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper technology. Tuvia Barlev, CEO of Actelis, emphasized the company's track record in enhancing European networks and noted the growing demand for mobile infrastructure support.

Potential Positives

Actelis Networks secured a new order for its GigaLine technology from a large Pan European Telecom Group, indicating strong demand for its solutions in the telecom sector.

This order supports the expansion of mobile infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, positioning Actelis as a key player in the rollout of 5G services in Europe.

The GigaLine solution offers cost-effective and reliable gigabit communication over long distances, addressing critical connectivity challenges in mobile backhaul without the need for extensive new fiber deployments.

Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper technology enhances the company's reputation for providing innovative and rapid deployment solutions, catering to the evolving needs of telecom operators in a changing market.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting significant risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance and stock price volatility.



While the order represents a new business opportunity, it may indicate reliance on large telecom operators, which could expose the company to industry-specific challenges and competitive pressure.



The absence of detailed financial information regarding the order raises concerns about the potential impact on revenue and overall company financial health.

FAQ

What is the recent order received by Actelis Networks?

Actelis Networks received an order for its GigaLine technology from a large Pan European Telecom Group for mobile base station backhaul.

How does GigaLine technology benefit mobile infrastructure?

GigaLine provides reliable gigabit-grade connectivity to remote mobile base stations, addressing critical connectivity challenges without costly fiber deployments.

What problems does GigaLine solve for telecom operators?

The technology enables rapid deployment of gigabit backhaul over existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for expensive new construction in rural areas.

What is the focus of Actelis Networks' cyber-hardened solutions?

Actelis focuses on delivering cyber-hardened, hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions for rapid deployment in IoT and broadband applications.

Where can I find more information about Actelis Networks?

More information can be found on Actelis Networks' official website at www.actelis.com.

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $ASNS stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order from a member of a large Pan European Telecom Group for its GigaLine technology to support mobile base station backhaul requiring gigabit communication over long distances.





This order addresses critical mobile infrastructure connectivity challenges and establishes the foundation for potential large-scale network modernization programs across the carrier's European service territories. The GigaLine solution enables the carrier to provide reliable gigabit-grade connectivity to remote mobile base stations where traditional fiber deployment is impractical or cost-prohibitive.





"This new win follows our excellent track record in helping European networks connect and be cyber hardened," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "European telecom operators are facing demand for mobile infrastructure support as they expand 5G coverage to underserved areas. Our GigaLine solutions enable carriers to provide gigabit backhaul connectivity to mobile base stations over existing infrastructure and long distances, eliminating the need for costly fiber deployments while providing reliable and high-quality service."





The GigaLine technology leverages Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened technology to deliver fiber-grade performance over existing infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment of mobile backhaul services in challenging rural environments where traditional solutions would require extensive and expensive new construction.







About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit



www.actelis.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control), including, but not limited to, market and other conditions, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact:







ARX | Capital Markets Advisors





North American Equities Desk





actelis@arxadvisory.com



