Actelis Networks Announces New Order for Advanced Networking Solutions to Support Infrastructure Modernization in Japan

Actelis Networks receives an order to supply networking technology for critical infrastructure modernization in Japan.

Actelis Networks, Inc. has announced a new order for its advanced networking technology to support critical infrastructure modernization in Japan. This order, facilitated through a prominent distributor in the country, aims to enhance secure connectivity for vital applications such as transportation, utilities, and defense systems. Actelis' solutions are designed for rapid deployment over existing infrastructure, which helps to reduce both time and costs for network operators. The company's Chairman and CEO, Tuvia Barlev, emphasized Japan's importance as a strategic market for Actelis, highlighting their established presence through previous projects in major highways and rail systems. Actelis continues to leverage its hybrid-fiber networking capabilities, offering high-performance solutions while improving overall security through their Cyber Aware Networking initiative.

Potential Positives

Actelis Networks has secured a new order to supply advanced networking technology for critical infrastructure modernization in Japan, indicating strong demand for its products.

This order enhances Actelis' established presence in the Japanese market, underscoring the company's strategic focus on this region.

The company’s solutions are positioned to provide secure connectivity quickly and cost-effectively, appealing to network operators looking to upgrade their infrastructure.

The collaboration with a leading distributor in Japan reinforces Actelis' robust partnerships, likely facilitating future growth opportunities in the region.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty regarding the Company's future performance, which could lead to volatility in stock prices.

There is an implied risk of reliance on existing infrastructure, which may not fully meet future needs or standards, potentially limiting growth opportunities.

The acknowledgment of risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements may deter investors or partners seeking stable and predictable investment opportunities.

FAQ

What recent order did Actelis Networks announce?

Actelis Networks announced a new order to supply advanced networking technology for critical infrastructure modernization in Japan.

How does Actelis support secure connectivity?

Actelis provides cyber-hardened networking solutions that ensure high-speed, secure connectivity for various infrastructure applications.

Why is Japan a strategic market for Actelis?

Japan is strategic for Actelis due to its ongoing business relationships and the demand for rapid, secure connectivity solutions.

What technologies does Actelis specialize in?

Actelis specializes in hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions and AI-based cyber monitoring for rapid deployment in IoT applications.

How do Actelis' solutions benefit network deployment?

Actelis' solutions enable organizations to achieve fiber-grade performance while utilizing existing wiring, thus reducing deployment time and costs.

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order to supply its advanced networking technology to support critical infrastructure modernization in Japan.





The order, placed through an industry leading distributor and developer of communications and networking equipment in Japan, will help enable secure connectivity for infrastructure applications. Actelis' cyber-hardened networking solutions provide the high-speed, secure connectivity required for modern infrastructure operations in environments including transportation systems, utilities, and defense networks.





"This order represents another step in our ongoing business in the Japanese market," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Japan continues to be a strategic region for Actelis as we provide secure connectivity solutions that can be deployed rapidly over existing infrastructure, saving both time and cost for network operators."





This new order builds on Actelis' established presence in Japan, where the Company has previously supplied its solutions for major highway and rail systems throughout the country. Actelis, in collaboration with a long-standing Japanese channel partner, continues to serve customers in the region. The Company's hybrid-fiber networking solutions allow organizations to achieve fiber-grade performance while leveraging existing wiring infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment time and costs while enhancing security.















About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.







